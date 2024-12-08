Haryana adopts '4Ts' strategy to eliminate TB

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Sh. Nayab Singh Saini while speaking at the launch programme of the country-wide intensified 100 Day TB elimination campaign held at Panchkula on Saturday said that the govern-ment is working on “4Ts” to eliminate TB which are Test, Track, Treat and Technology. He said that in-tensified testing in the last 10 years has led to the identification of new TB cases and treatment of which is being given free of cost.

The Chief Minister urged the people to upload the data of every new TB case in the Ni-kshay portal which also provides timely updates to TB patients. He said that the state government is working with NGOs and civil society to further bolster its TB elimination efforts.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi and Un-ion Health and Family Welfare Minister, Sh. J.P. Nadda for choosing Haryana to kickstart the intensified 100-day TB campaign. He assured that Haryana would strive to play a prominent role in the fight against TB in India.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi, India started working against TB with a new mindset and approach after 2014, which is unprecedented. Over the past 10 years, India has fought against TB through the medium of successful campaigns like Jan Bhagidari, Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, Fit India and Khelo India which are admired across the world. He said that the launch of the 100-day National Ni-kshay Camp for TB eradication will be a milestone in this effort.

Haryana is the second state to connect X-ray centres with Indian Plasma Research Institute through AI to eliminate TB, CM

131 new DMCs are being opened for sample testing, CM

The Chief Minister said that if TB patients also suffer from other illnesses, the government provides free treatment for those as well. Four Nodal Drug-Resistant TB Centers have been established at PGIMS Rohtak, as well as at medical colleges in Karnal, Nuh, and Sonipat. In addition, District Nodal Drug-Resistant TB Centers have been set up in all 22 districts. All patient samples are sent to the near-est designated microscopy center for testing. The number of such centers in the state has increased from 358 to 428. Moreover, 131 new DMCs are being opened. Handheld X-rays with AI are being used in all districts of the state.

Target set to make nearly 1,800 TB-free Gram Panchayats this year, CM

The Chief Minister said that the positive results of the initiatives taken against TB are visible. More people are coming forward to get tested and treated for TB. In 2023, Haryana had 579 TB-free Gram Panchayats. This year, the target is to create approximately 1,800 TB-free Gram Panchayats. He further shared that the data of 79,652 patients from the state has been uploaded to the Ni-kshay portal. So far, 3.49 lakh patients have been provided financial assistance worth Rs. 117.46 crore under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana (NPY).

On this occasion, Haryana Cabinet Minister, Sh. Anil Vij, BJP State President Sh. Mohan Lal Badoli, MLA, Smt. Shakti Rani Sharma, officers , doctors, and people associated with healthcare services, were also present.