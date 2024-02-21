Live
- Actor sexual assault case: Kerala HC directs report into videos leak be given to victim
- Nifty pattern indicating at potential pause in ongoing rally
- Two killed in Israeli missile strike on Damascus: Syrian Defence ministry
- Namburu Shankara Rao calls for success of BC Athmeeya Sammelanam in Krosuru tomorrow
- Salaries in India to increase by 9.5% in 2024; infra, manufacturing sectors lead
- Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurates Vakkera Wagu Bridge"
- Russian tourist collapses in sea, dies in Kerala hospital
- Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy hands and ver hearing aid to deaf and dumb children
- Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Release Date & Episodes Update
- Apple grabs top 7 spots in 10 best-selling smartphones globally
Just In
Haven't joined INDIA block: Kamal Haasan
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that he and his party, MNM, have not joined the INDIA block.
Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that he and his party, MNM, have not joined the INDIA block.
Kamal Haasan was addressing media persons here after the 7th anniversary celebrations of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).
The actor-turned-politician also told the media persons that he will not join any front that was doing local feudal politics.
He, however, said that he would "support any group that would selflessly think about the nation".
When asked about the discussions with the INDIA block on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections, he said that discussions were on.
There were reports of Kamal Haasan’s MNM joining the INDIA block and that DMK was willing to allocate him either Coimbatore or Chennai seats. Speculation was rife that the DMK was cutting one seat from the Congress quota and allocating it to Kamal Haasan.