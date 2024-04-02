HC asks ED to submit note on Kejriwal passing orders in custody

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit its note to the special judge regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal passing orders while being in ED custody in an alleged money laundering linked to the now-scrapped excise policy case. A bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said the special judge is directed to pass an order, if required, in accordance with the law.

During the hearing, ED's counsel said the agency was seized of the issue raised in the petition. The central agency informed the court that it was not providing any infrastructure to Kejriwal for passing orders. The court was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) which sought directions to prevent Kejriwal from issuing orders in his capacity as the Chief Minister. Later, the court disposed of the PIL.



Kejriwal’s council outrightly opposed the petition, saying the plea lacked locus standi and that the ED was capable enough to deal with the matter.



The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, said in the PIL that issuance of such orders by Kejriwal in the capacity as the Chief Minister was “against the legal framework as well as the principle of fair and proper investigation”. The plea had sought direction to the ED against providing a typist, computer and printer to CM Kejriwal.

The hearing comes days after jailed AAP convenor issued orders to two Delhi ministers.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said that despite being in the ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal issued him a directive to address health concerns in the national capital.

Earlier, in a “written note”, handed over via his lawyer to the Chief Minister’s Office, Kejriwal had directed minister Atishi, who holds the water portfolio, to resolve water and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city.