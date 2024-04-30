Live
- PM Modi to campaign in Telangana today, to address in Zaheerabad and Medak
- Cong holds unique demonstration against BJP with ‘gadidi guddu’
- CM Jagan to address public meeting in Tangutur today
- LS polls: Cong revs up outreach prog to tilt scales in its favour
- Guntur: Pension distribution to begin tomorrow
- Natural resources worth Rs 2,540 cr looted in Ponnur, alleges Dhulipala
- YS Jagan to campaign in Kadapa district today, address public meetings
- Mercury at 47 degrees, red alert sounded for many parts of State
- Maruti Suzuki holds mileage rally
- MEIL bags 2,000 MW project in Karnataka
HC junks plea to disqualify Modi from contesting polls
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition that had sought directions to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for six years for allegedly seeking votes in the name of deities, saying the plea was "thoroughly misconceived".
Justice Sachin Datta said the plea was "devoid of any merits". Petitioner Anand S Jondhale, a lawyer, had urged the court to take action against Modi for allegedly seeking votes in the name of gods and places of worship, saying this amounted to violating the model code of conduct and committing an offence under the Indian Penal Code and Representation of the People Act.
