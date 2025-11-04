Healthcare, tourism projects unveiled

Vijayawada: In a significant boost to Andhra Pradesh’s industrial and tourism sectors, Challa Group has announced a series of prestigious projects that mark a new milestone in the state’s economic and infrastructural development. Supported by the coalition government and guided by the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, these initiatives are expected to usher in a new era of growth, innovation, and global collaboration for the state.

Announcing the projects at a special event attended by dignitaries, investors, and media representatives here on Monday, Challa Group chairman Challa Prasad unveiled the group’s ambitious roadmap. “Andhra Pradesh stands on the brink of a new era. With the government’s encouragement and international collaborations, these projects will redefine the state’s industrial, healthcare, and tourism sectors,” Prasad said.

As part of its global partnerships, Challa Group has entered into collaborations with two major international organisations. The World Smart Cities Forum (WSCF) of South Korea will partner with the group to establish a state-of-the-art Cancer Hospital and Medical Institute in Andhra Pradesh. The facility will be built to world-class standards, featuring cutting-edge medical technology, advanced research facilities, and global expertise to serve patients from across India and other countries.

In another major partnership, the United Kingdom-based Iholding Company will invest in the development of a world-class amusement park, Race World, as well as 5-star hotels and luxury resorts. These ventures aim to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global tourism hub while creating extensive employment opportunities for the local population.

These landmark projects are expected to attract major foreign investments, generate significant employment, and enhance Andhra Pradesh’s position on the global development map. Through these visionary initiatives, Challa Group aims to contribute to the state’s mission of sustainable growth and inclusive progress.

Surprisingly, in spite of the tall claims, no government official or the political leader attended the promotional meeting of Challa Group.