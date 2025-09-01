  • Menu
Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Alerts Issued for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi & Punjab – Sept 1–3, 2025

Highlights

IMD issues heavy rain and thunderstorm alerts for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab on September 1 and 2, 2025. Stay updated on weather warnings and safety precautions.

The weather department has given a rain warning for the next few days.

Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi

  • On September 1, there will be very heavy rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds.
  • On September 2, very heavy rain is likely again.
  • From September 3 to September 7, the weather will be normal and no warning has been given.

Punjab

  • On September 1, very heavy rain is expected along with thunder, lightning, and strong winds.
  • On September 2, more very heavy rain is expected.
  • On September 3, there will be heavy rain.
  • From September 4 to September 7, no rain warnings are there.
