Heavy rains disrupt normal life in HP, schools closed
Shimla: Moderate to very heavy rain disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, prompting the closure of schools and colleges in eight out of 12 districts, while 685 roads, including three national highways, remained closed for traffic.
The local meteorological office sounded a red alert predicting intense spells of rain at isolated places in Kangra and Chamba districts on Monday and asked people to stay cautious.
It also issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated parts of the state on Monday and yellow alert of heavy rains in the state till August 31.
There were also reports of the season’s first snowfall at Shipkila in higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti district.
In view of the rains and landslides, the Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended, Additional District magistrate (ADM), Bharmaur, Kuldeep Singh Rana told PTI.
The Yatra started on August 17 and will conclude on September 15.
In Kangra district, there were reports of ward number 1 and two being submerged in water and vehicles floating in water while water entered a tehsil office in Hamirpur after heavy downpour.
A house in Tutikandi area of Shimla district was endangered after the retaining wall of the house caved in.
All government and private education institutions, including schools and colleges, except the residential ones, were shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Una and Solan districts in view of the alert of heavy rainfall, officials said.
Due to the heavy rainfall over the past two days, several roads in various villages have been blocked, causing significant disruption to connectivity.
As a precautionary measures, all government and private educational, technical institutions, colleges, universities and anganwadi except residential institutions would remain close on Monday, the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa said.