Heeralal Samariya sworn in as CIC

New Delhi: Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu.

The top post at the transparency panel -- Central Information Commission (CIC)-- was lying vacant following completion of Y K Sinha's tenure on October 3.

President Murmu administered the oath of office to the 63-year-old Samariya at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a communique issued by the president's office said. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Modi and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh among others.

