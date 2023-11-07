  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Heeralal Samariya sworn in as CIC

Heeralal Samariya sworn in as CIC
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu. The...

New Delhi: Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu.

The top post at the transparency panel -- Central Information Commission (CIC)-- was lying vacant following completion of Y K Sinha's tenure on October 3.

President Murmu administered the oath of office to the 63-year-old Samariya at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a communique issued by the president's office said. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Modi and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X