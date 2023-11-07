Live
- Hyderabad: Two injured in gas pipeline leakage
- Tirupati: Importance of materials science underlined
- Identify all channels involved in illegal drug smuggling: DSEO
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on November 7, 2023
- Tirupati: Demolition of Parveta Mandapam snowballs into a controversy
- Will adopt Vemulawada if BRS candidate wins: KTR
- NGT orders NHAI to conduct EIA to minimise loss of Chevella Banyans
- Andhra Pradesh: Second tranche of Rythu Bharosa funds to be released today
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on November 7, 2023
- 2.53 lakh patients visited Suraksha camps: Collector
Heeralal Samariya sworn in as CIC
New Delhi: Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu.
The top post at the transparency panel -- Central Information Commission (CIC)-- was lying vacant following completion of Y K Sinha's tenure on October 3.
President Murmu administered the oath of office to the 63-year-old Samariya at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a communique issued by the president's office said. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Modi and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh among others.
