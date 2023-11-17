Live
- Ensure BJP draws a blank in Delhi in LS polls: Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP workers
- Jana Sena extends support to BJP in Mulugu
- TPCC spokesperson Ashok asks people to vote for Seethakka
- Elaborate arrangements for Panchami Theertham fete
- Telangana polls: EC orders suspension of Tourism Development Corp MD for accompanying minister
- IFFI 2023: Madhuri, Shahid to perform at opening; Ayushmann to honour Michael Douglas on closing
- Cong exhorts 'Team India' to win World Cup, posts messages with political undertone
- NHRC hears 56 human rights violation cases in NE states, orders to pay Rs 3.55cr relief
- What China's Xi gained from his Biden meeting
- 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: More in the offing, promises Manvir Singh after Kuwait triumph
Just In
High Court sets aside Haryana law of 75% reservation in industries for locals
With the Assembly elections in Haryana less than a year away, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday quashed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act of 2020, which enabled 75 per cent reservation in industries for local residents.
Chandigarh: With the Assembly elections in Haryana less than a year away, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday quashed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act of 2020, which enabled 75 per cent reservation in industries for local residents.
A bench of Justices Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan passed the order on a petition of the Faridabad Industries Association and others.
Fulfilling one of the key poll promise made by Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a coalition partner of the BJP, a law that provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state came into effect on January 15, 2022. It envisaged reservation for local youth in the private sector with an upper limit of gross monthly salary up to Rs 30,000.
One of the petitions contended that the impugned Act is against the provisions of the Constitution and also against the basic principle of meritocracy that acted as the foundation for businesses to grow and remain competitive.
The government wanted to create reservation in private sector by introducing policy of "Sons of Soil", which was infringement of the constitutional rights of the employers, said a petitioner.
The private sector jobs were purely based on the skills and analytical blend of mind of the employees who were citizen of India having constitutional rights on the basis of their education to do jobs in any part of India, added the petitioner.
The reservation law was applicable for 10 years. The government also relaxed the residency requirement from 15 to five years for a person to get a bona-fide resident certificate in the state to provide some flexibility to the private companies in hiring.