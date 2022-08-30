Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates Rampur heliport

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while formally inaugurating a heliport in Rampur town on Tuesday, said the government was determined to develop a network of heliports to improve air connectivity and give boost to tourism.

Thakur said through the efforts for providing helicopter services under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, the government has been developing five heliports.

The work of three heliports -- Shimla, Baddi and Rampur -- has been completed, while the one at Kangnidhar in Mandi is nearing completion. Another heliport is being developed in Manali.

The Chief Minister said the newly constructed heliport in Rampur in Shimla district was the second among five heliports being developed and inaugurated under the UDAN scheme.

The Rampur heliport was built at a cost of Rs 3.40 crore. The heliport has modern facilities like CCTV security installations, a VIP lounge, a ticket counter, etc.

The thrice a week flight service on Shimla and Rampur route was started in December 2021. The one-way fare is Rs 3,275.

Thakur said that recently, the state has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to extend the helicopter service for connecting Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district and Chamba under the UDAN scheme to provide connectivity to remote areas.

He said flights on the Delhi-Shimla-Delhi route are being restored as Alliance Air has procured a new ATR-42-600 aircraft, which would further be extended to Kullu and Dharamsala in September.

Currently, the state has 64 helipads and 38 new helipads are being developed by the state government.