Homegrown game studios push India toward global stage

New Delhi: India’screative economy is evolving rapidly, and gaming is emerging as one of its most dynamic growth frontiers. At the Creative Economy Forum-2025, held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in New Delhi, leading voices from the industry highlighted how Indian talent, technology, and storytelling are shaping new global opportunities.

Among the key speakers was Jigar Sheth, Chief Revenue Officer of Gurugram-based NODWIN Gaming, who described India’s gaming and esports sector as being ‘on the cusp of a major breakthrough.’

Sheth noted that over the past few years, a wave of homegrown game studios has started producing titles that blend advanced technology with distinctly Indian storytelling. The next five to six years, he said, will be critical as original games from Indian developers begin gaining international recognition. This momentum is also empowering a new generation of artists, designers, and programmers to build sustainable creative careers within the gaming ecosystem.

He underscored India’s unique market advantage—its massive, digitally connected population. With millions of active players, the country provides fertile ground for diverse monetisation models. Microtransactions, Sheth explained, have emerged as one of the most effective ways for developers to engage users while maintaining steady revenue. “This model rewards player loyalty and allows creators to reinvest in innovation, fuelling a virtuous cycle that strengthens the entire industry,” he said.

Community engagement, Sheth added, lies at the heart of NODWIN Gaming’s philosophy. Whether through esports tournaments or entertainment properties, every initiative is designed with players in mind. “No gaming initiative can succeed without the community behind it,” he emphasised, attributing NODWIN’s success to its deep understanding of gamer aspirations and consistent audience engagement across India and South Asia.

Reflecting on the stories Indian developers can bring to global audiences, Sheth pointed to the creative potential of India’s mythologies and folklore. From ancient epics to regional tales, he said, these narratives can inspire globally appealing games that connect players emotionally and culturally. “Interactive storytelling offers a new way to share India’s rich heritage with the world,” he added.

Looking ahead, Sheth expressed optimism about India’s gaming journey, seeing it as a convergence of creativity, technology, and community. As the nation’s broader creative economy expands, gaming, he said, stands out as a sector brimming with innovation and international promise — a space where Indian talent is ready to shine on the world stage.