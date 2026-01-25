Hybrid marijuana cache seized at Ahmedabad Airport, four arrested

Hybrid marijuana, with an estimated value of Rs 12.50 crore, was seized at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and four passengers arrested on Sunday, officials said, uncovering what is believed to be an international drug smuggling operation using the air route to bring contraband into India.

The seizure followed specific intelligence inputs received by Customs and police authorities about the possible smuggling of narcotics from Southeast Asia.

Acting on the information, officials carried out intensive screening of passengers arriving on a flight from Bangkok.

During the checks, suspicious material was detected in the baggage of four passengers, leading to a detailed inspection.

"On examination, a large quantity of banned high-grade hybrid marijuana was recovered. The contraband was concealed in plastic packets, and its estimated international market value is around Rs 12.50 crore," a senior Customs official said.

Hybrid marijuana is known to be significantly more potent and expensive than conventional cannabis and is prohibited under Indian law.

All four passengers were detained at the airport and subsequently placed under arrest.

According to officials, preliminary interrogation revealed that one of the accused is a resident of Vadodara, while the remaining three are natives of Punjab.

Investigators are now probing the purpose for which the consignment was brought into Gujarat and are also working to identify other individuals involved in the supply chain.

"Initial investigation indicates that the drugs were intended for distribution in major Indian cities, where there is a growing demand for such substances. We are examining travel records, financial transactions and possible international links to trace the larger network," a police officer said.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The seized narcotics have been sent for forensic analysis, and further investigation is underway.

Officials said coordination with central agencies has also been initiated to determine whether the accused have links with international drug syndicates.

The latest seizure adds to a series of recent drug interceptions at Ahmedabad airport.

Earlier this month, Customs officials arrested a passenger arriving from Bangkok after seizing hydroponic cannabis valued at about Rs 8 crore from his luggage during routine checks.

In another recent case, authorities intercepted 3.9 kg of hydroponic marijuana brought in from Bangkok, leading to the arrest of an accused under the NDPS Act.

Officials said enhanced surveillance and intelligence-led operations have been put in place at the airport to curb repeated attempts by traffickers to exploit international flights for smuggling narcotics.