I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces IFFI 2025 to introduce programs focused on emerging filmmakers

Mumbai: Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the upcoming 56th International Film Festival of India will feature special initiatives aimed at nurturing and promoting emerging filmmakers.

In a statement, the minister emphasized that the new programs will provide a platform for young talent to showcase their creativity, exchange ideas, and gain global exposure through one of the country’s most prestigious film festivals.

Ashwini Vaishanw stated, “IFFI 2025 marks a significant chapter as it embraces inclusivity and diversity, showcasing voices from all corners of the world while spotlighting Indian regional cinema’s rich tapestry. By introducing programmes focused on emerging filmmakers and digital storytelling, IFFI is nurturing platforms that champion new talent and celebrate the evolution of filmmaking in the digital age.”

Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, added, “This edition represents India’s unwavering commitment to cinema as a universal language that connects cultures and inspires creativity. With an expanded showcase of sustainable filmmaking and immersive experiences, IFFI reinforces our vision for India as a leader in film artistry and technological innovation.”

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2025. The curtain-raiser highlights an extensive and diverse programme: more than 240+ films from 81 countries, 13 world premieres, 4 international premieres, and 46 Asian premieres.

The opening film of IFFI 2025 is “The Blue Trail,” a sci-fi fantasy drama by acclaimed Brazilian filmmaker Gabriel Mascaro. The Gala Premieres segment will present 18 titles, including 13 World Premieres, 2 Asia Premieres, 1 India Premiere, and 2 Special Showcase screenings. The red carpet will welcome a distinguished line-up of artists and filmmakers.

IFFI 2025 will celebrate centenaries and honour legendary filmmakers Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P. Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Salil Chowdhury by showcasing their masterpieces.