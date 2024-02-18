IGP Kashmir chairs security review meeting ahead of 'coming events'

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V. K. Birdi on Sunday convened a meeting which was attended by senior officers of various security agencies to comprehensively review and strengthen security arrangements in anticipation of visits by VVIPs to the UT of J&K, as well as other events in offing, a police statement said.

"During the meeting comprehensive briefing was given by participating officers on the security plans devised in the backdrop of coming events. Recognising the importance of maintaining a delicate balance between security needs and the smooth conduct of events, IGP Kashmir directed officers to ensure heightened vigilance, particularly during night-hours, to mitigate the risk of terrorist threats," the statement said.

Emphasising the imperative to bolster intelligence gathering and anti-terror operations, IGP Kashmir urged officers to minimise the risk of untoward incidents by strengthening security at vulnerable points, especially during significant events.

"Special attention was given to enhancing security along the National Highway, tunnels, minority pickets and other critical pockets," the statement said.

"Furthermore, specific directives were issued to intensify security/surprise naka measures in both uptown and downtown areas of Srinagar, with 24x7 patrolling and increased presence at entry and exit points of the district. The IGP also stressed the importance of briefing personnel to take care of SOP, considering the heightened security concerns during events."

The IGP Kashmir Zone emphasised the critical need for thorough monitoring of vulnerable areas and prompt action against suspicious activities.

"Special instructions were given to border district heads to maintain strict vigilance along the LoC and hinterland to prevent the potential terror activities," the statement added.