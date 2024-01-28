IMD predicts wet spell over western Himalayas on Jan 30-31

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that a wet spell was expected over western Himalayan Region till February 3 with the possibility of isolated heavy fall on January 30 and January 31.

The IMD also predicted that dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next two days and improve gradually thereafter.

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that two Western Disturbances in succession are likely to affect northwest India from January 30 and another from February 3.

“Under the influence of these systems, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during next seven days,” said the IMD.

It further said that isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Kashmir on January 30 and January 31, over Himachal Pradesh on January 31.

“Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Uttarakhand and light rainfall over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during January 31 and February 2,” said the IMD.

The IMD also said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-9 degree over many parts of plains of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh; in the range of 8-10 degree Celisus over many parts of Rajasthan.

“These are below normal by 3-6 degree Celsius over many parts of plains of Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh; in the range of 1-3 degree Celsius over Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and north Chhattisgarh. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 5.2 degree Celsius was reported at Gorakhpur (East Uttar Pradesh),” said the IMD.