IMEC, energy ties in focus during PM's Saudi visit

Jeddah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a strategically significant visit to Saudi Arabia from Tuesday as the two nations aim to elevate their ties to an all-new level. Several crucial agreements have been lined up for the two leaders to sign, marking a historic moment in bilateral relations.

Modi is likely to discuss also the next steps for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia that began on Tuesday, sources said.

The bilateral talks will also aim to further efforts to interlink the power grids of both nations through subsea cables and to enhance collaboration in green hydrogen, they said. Launched on the sidelines of the Summit in Delhi in September 2023, the IMEC aims to establish a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement existing maritime trade links.

Even before PM Modi landed in Jeddah, his aircraft - Air India One - was escorted by several Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets in a symbolic gesture of respect accorded to only the closest strategic allies. The Royal Saudi Air Force’s gesture also highlights the ever-deepening defence cooperation between the two countries. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was given a 21-gun salute as members of the Indian community sang “Saare Jahan Se Achha”.