Immolation bid by woman at SP’s office

Bhubaneswar: A woman attempted self-immolation on the premises of Dhenkanal SP’s office, alleging that her grievances were not heard.

Alleging mental harassment by her husband’s cousin, she had approached the Town police station in Dhenkanal district, but law enforcers allegedly asked her to report the matter to Sadar police station, citing a jurisdiction issue, a police officer said.

When she approached Dhenkanal Sadar police station, the officials there allegedly asked the woman to go to Town police station, also citing a jurisdiction issue, he said.

Frustrated over the matter, she attempted self-immolation on the premises of the SP’s office on Saturday, he said.

Fortunately, police personnel present there intervened promptly, restrained her and rescued her.

A bottle containing petrol and a matchbox were seized from the woman’s possession, the police officer said. Later, she discussed the matter with Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar and received assurance of action about her complaint. “I have discussed the matter with the woman and assured her of taking appropriate legal action regarding her complaint,” Sonkar told reporters.

She has levelled allegations against a relative, and the matter is being investigated, he said. Two sub-inspectors of the two police stations, who were serving as diary charge officers (DCOs), have been suspended for “negligence” in duty.

The suspended police officers are Utkal Bijay Mohanty of Town police station and Rosalin Minz of Sadar police station.