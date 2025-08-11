In call with Zelensky, PM Modi reaffirms India's position for peaceful settlement of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, reiterating India’s steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the ongoing conflict in the region and support for efforts aimed at earliest restoration of peace.

During the telephonic conversation, Zelensky shared views regarding recent developments related to Ukraine. The two leaders reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"Prime Minister thanked President Zelensky and reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at earliest restoration of peace. PM reiterated India’s commitment to extend all possible support in this regard," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated after the phone call.

The significant conversation took place before this week's much-awaited meeting between the US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"Glad to speak with President Zelensky and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," PM Modi posted on X.

As the two leaders agreed to remain in touch, Zelensky also shared details about his conversation with the Indian PM, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his "warm words of support" for the people of Ukraine.

"I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. We discussed in detail all important issues – both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people. I informed about the Russian attacks on our cities and villages, about yesterday’s strike on the bus station in Zaporizhzhia, where dozens of people were injured in a deliberate Russian bombing of a regular urban facility. And this is at a time when there is finally a diplomatic possibility to end the war. Instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia is showing only its desire to continue the occupation and killings," Zelensky posted on X.

The Ukrainian President said that he and PM Modi agreed to plan a personal meeting in September during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and work on exchange of visits.

"It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results. We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war. It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow. We agreed to plan a personal meeting in September during the UN General Assembly and to work on an exchange of visits," he stated.

On Saturday, India welcomed the forthcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin that is scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025. This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, 'This is not an era of war'.

"India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts," he added.