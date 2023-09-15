  • Menu
In letter to Bihar CM, Maliwal urges SIT probe, fast-track court trial in Saharsa rape case

DCW chief Swati Maliwal urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to form an SIT to investigate the rape of a student in school in Saharsa and called for a trial in a fast-track court.

New Delhi: DCW chief Swati Maliwal urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to form an SIT to investigate the rape of a student in school in Saharsa and called for a trial in a fast-track court.

In a letter addressed to Kumar sent on Thursday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief called for a “rigorous investigation” into the incident and said the state government should extend legal aid and compensation to the victim.

Maliwal said the DCW has received a complaint regarding the "deeply distressing" incident.

