Buggana Rajendranath Reddy reviews on conduction of Assembly meetings
KCR asks MPs to raise voice for 33 per cent reservations to BCs and Women
BJP to undertake Cauvery Rakshana Yatra in the Cauvery basin yatra: Basavaraj Bommai
We will hold DCP-SPs responsible and take action: CM warns
Almonds voted as the top snacking choice as a part of a healthy diet in India
Tollywood drugs case: Navdeep gets relief, TS HC orders police not to arrest him
BRS Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Pragathi Bhavan
PM Shri Narendra Modi Laid the Foundation Stone for Rs. 49,000 Crore Petrochemicals Project at BPCL's Bina Refinery in MP
How Online Platforms Like OdinSchool Are Democratizing Education: Shruti Jayakumar, Director, OdinSchool
Supreme Court refuses to urgently list plea seeking legal action against Stalin Jr over his controversial statements on 'Sanatan Dharma'
In letter to Bihar CM, Maliwal urges SIT probe, fast-track court trial in Saharsa rape case
DCW chief Swati Maliwal urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to form an SIT to investigate the rape of a student in school in Saharsa and called for a trial in a fast-track court.
New Delhi: DCW chief Swati Maliwal urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to form an SIT to investigate the rape of a student in school in Saharsa and called for a trial in a fast-track court.
In a letter addressed to Kumar sent on Thursday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief called for a “rigorous investigation” into the incident and said the state government should extend legal aid and compensation to the victim.
Maliwal said the DCW has received a complaint regarding the "deeply distressing" incident.
