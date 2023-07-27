INDIA Alliance Escalates Protest For Modi's Response On Manipur Crisis, No-Confidence Motion Submitted

In a bid to escalate their protest and press for a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the Manipur crisis, the INDIA alliance took a significant step on July 26. As a symbol of their protest concerning the Manipur issue, every member of the I.N.D.I.A alliance in Parliament will dress in 'black' attire. After days of parliamentary deadlock, they submitted a no-confidence motion, which was subsequently accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.



He informed the House that he would arrange a date and time for the motion's discussion after consulting with party leaders. Following this development, Members of Parliament in the lower House continued their protest against the central government's handling of the Manipur violence and insisted on a thorough discussion on the matter during parliamentary sessions.

Meanwhile, there was turmoil in Rajya Sabha as the Opposition claimed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's microphone was deliberately turned off while he was addressing the House on Tuesday. Similarly, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the government of neglecting the Manipur issue, stating that no questions on the matter were accepted or addressed in Parliament since the commencement of the monsoon session on July 20.

As the unrest persisted in both Houses of Parliament, the Central government managed to achieve a victory in the Lok Sabha by passing the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The bill underwent a brief discussion of approximately 30 minutes before its passage. In contrast, in Rajya Sabha, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribe) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, was approved through a voice vote after the Opposition staged a walkout from the House.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh clarified that his government opposes drug cartels operating within the state, not the Kuki community. Certain parties had previously accused some members of the Kuki community of being associated with the narcotics trade.

He directed his statement towards Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who had participated in a massive rally in Aizawl on Tuesday to show support for the Zo-Kuki people. Singh urged Zoramthanga not to intervene in the internal affairs of another state.