INDIA bloc surging ahead in Maharashtra
Mumbai: The BJP was leading in 12 Lok Sabha seats, and Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) were leading in 10 constituencies each while the NCP (SP) was ahead in eight, independent in one and Shiv Sena in six constituencies.
The BJP, which had fielded its nominees in 28 constituencies, was leading in Dhule, Jalgaon, Raver, Nagpur, Bhandara Gondiya, Palghar, Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Pune, Ahmednagar and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.
The Shiv Sena (UBT), which had contested 21 seats, is leading in Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Parbhani, Nashik, North East Mumbai, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South, Mumbai North West, Shirdi, Osmanabad, and Hatkanangle.
The Congress, which had fielded its nominees in 17 seats, is ahead of its immediate rivals in Nandurbar, Akola, Amravati, Ramtek, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Nanded, Jalna, Latur, Solapur and Kolhapur.
NCP(SP), which had contested 10 seats, was leading in Baramati, Shirur, Satara, Wardha, Dindori, Bhiwandi, Beed and Madha.
Shiv Sena, which had fielded its candidates in 15 seats, was leading in Thane, Kalyan, Buldhana, Maval and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).