INDIA Bloc to Move No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar

The INDIA Bloc plans to file a vote of no-confidence against Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar, claiming that he engaged in "partisan functioning" within the House. Under Article 67(B) of the Constitution, the resolution would be introduced with the signatures of all opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Claims of the Indian Bloc

According to the INDIA Bloc, Dhankhar's management of parliamentary processes compromises democratic fairness, and he is biased in favour of the ruling party. The decision to move forward with the motion follows recent Rajya Sabha incidents in which the BJP and opposition leaders squabble over allegations linking the Congress and billionaire investor George Soros.

During the discussion, Dhankhar made a statement that further stoked opposition criticism by comparing the "functioning of the deep state" to a threat more dangerous than the COVID-19 epidemic.

Attempts to Keep the Peace

Dhankhar called a meeting between the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in his chamber after disturbances. Making sure the House functions properly was the aim of the meeting. He said, "Both parties had an open dialogue and reaffirmed their commitment to the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

In addition, Dhankhar urged all members to uphold their constitutional pledge, stressing the importance of solidarity in the face of threats to Indian sovereignty. Any elements that are hostile to India must be eliminated, he said. Internal or external factors cannot be allowed to sacrifice our togetherness.

The Move of the Indian Bloc

The INDIA Bloc motion indicates a growing rift between the chairman and the opposition. Dhankhar's leadership has drawn criticism from the bloc, which wants to draw attention to what it calls "partisan practices" in the Rajya Sabha.

It is anticipated that the motion of no-confidence will intensify parliamentary tensions and represent a pivotal point in the INDIA Bloc's opposition strategy against the administration.