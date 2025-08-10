India endorses Trump-Putin Alaska meet

New Delhi: India on Saturday welcomed the upcoming meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up prospects for peace. “India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025,” the MEA said.

“India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts,” it added.

Trump has announced that he will meet his Russian counterpart next Friday in Alaska to discuss bringing an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The meeting would be the first US-Russia summit since 2021, when former President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva.