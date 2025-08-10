Live
- Traffic police tie rakhis to helmetless drivers
- New York Buddhist monk evinces interest to visit Nagagarjunakonda
- BRAOU to offer free education for girls and tribal children: VC Prof Ghanta Chakrapani
- Cong & BRS shielding each other, says Bandi Sanjay
- Graduation Day, Achievers’ Day held at BVCEC
- Jagan championed welfare of tribals, says YSRCP
- Let’s move for women’s rights and social rights”: STFI Women’s Conference Resolution
- Diesel thieves flee after seeing cops during theft
- Engg students exhorted to focus on research
- ‘Raksha Bandhan’ celebrated with fervour across State
India endorses Trump-Putin Alaska meet
New Delhi: India on Saturday welcomed the upcoming meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15....
New Delhi: India on Saturday welcomed the upcoming meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up prospects for peace. “India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025,” the MEA said.
“India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts,” it added.
Trump has announced that he will meet his Russian counterpart next Friday in Alaska to discuss bringing an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The meeting would be the first US-Russia summit since 2021, when former President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva.