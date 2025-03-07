'India got Latent' row: Ranveer Allahbadia appears before Assam Police for questioning

Guwahati: Controversial YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Assam Police in Guwahati on Friday in connection with the case related to his objectionable comments in the ‘India Got Latent’ show.

The questioning of Allahbadia is underway at the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police.

Allahbadia was supposed to appear before the Assam Police the previous week in the case related to his controversial comments on the stage of the ‘India's Got Latent’ show that has attracted massive backlash for the podcaster.

A case against Allahbadia was registered in Guwahati, and he was served summons to appear before the Assam Police here.

The Guwahati Crime Branch, in the previous week, questioned another YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani, who has also been embroiled in the controversy for his comments made during an episode of the show.

The interrogation lasted for several hours after the YouTuber arrived at the Crime Branch office.

He was questioned about a number of accusations before being let go in the evening.

“Chanchlani showed up for interrogation at the Crime Branch. He has complied with our enquiry. We will phone him if necessary, but we are not currently calling him again. Police notices have not yet received a response from other people connected to the investigation. They will receive new summonses shortly,” Guwahati's Joint Police Commissioner, Ankur Jain, told reporters here.

On February 21, the Supreme Court asked the Governments of Maharashtra and Assam to respond to the YouTuber's request to have a formal complaint against the show's controversial remarks dismissed or transferred to Mumbai.

When Allahbadia made controversial comments on the show hosted by Samay Raina, Chanchlani was listed in the Assam FIR.

Due to his tasteless remarks regarding parents and sex in an episode of the show, Allahbadia, better known by his stage name BeerBiceps, was the target of multiple formal complaints.