India, Japan joint military exercise to begin at Mount Fuji from February 25

New Delhi: The sixth edition of Joint Military Exercise Dharma Guardian, between India and Japan, is scheduled at Mount Fuji, Japan from February 25 to March 9, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

The exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under UN mandate, said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) in a social media post.

"Building on the momentum of the Chief of the Army Staff's (COAS) successful visit to Japan from October 14 to 17, 2024, Exercise Dharma Guardian 2025 will further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Japan," it said.

Earlier on February 11, special forces of India and Egypt commenced the 'Cyclone III' exercise at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. An official said that the exercise would conclude on February 23.

"Exercise 'Cycolone' is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Egypt. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in Egypt in January 2024," said the official.

The Indian contingent comprising 25 personnel is represented by troops from two Special Forces Battalions. Egypt contingent also comprising 25 personnel will be represented by the Special Forces Group and Task Force of Egyptian Special Forces.

The official said that the exercise aims to promote the military-to-military relationship between the two countries through the enhancement of interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics.

"The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills. Drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include advanced special forces skills and various other tactics, techniques and procedures as per the current operational paradigm," he said.

The official said the exercise will culminate with a 48-hour-long validation to rehearse the tactical drills for counterterrorism operations in desert and semi-desert terrain.

"The exercise will also include a display of indigenous military equipment and an overview of the defence manufacturing industry for the Egyptian side," the official added.

He said that the exercise will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting tactical operations