India leading cost-effective space prog: PM

New Delhi: Noting that India has become a global space power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is leading the most cost-effective but successful space programme in the entire world and is going to scale new heights in the future. “Many youths are attaining new milestones in the field of space startups,” Modi said, adding that 10 years ago, there was only one company, but today there are more than 325 space startups working in the country.

In his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM also paid tributes to former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, who passed away last week. “Two days ago we lost the country’s great scientist Dr K Kasturirangan. Whenever I met Kasturirangan, we discussed topics like the talent of Indian youth, modern education, Space-Science. His contribution in lending newer heights to science, education and India’s space programme shall always be remembered. ISRO attained a new identity under his leadership,” he said.

The space programmes that moved forward under his guidance gave global recognition to India’s efforts, Modi said. Many of the satellites that India uses today were launched under the supervision of Dr. Kasturirangan, he said. “There was one more special facet to his personality, which the younger generation can learn from. He always accorded importance to innovation. The vision of learning, knowing and doing something new is very inspiring,” Modi said.

“His selfless service to the country and contribution to nation building will always be remembered. Very humbly, I pay my tribute to Kasturirangan,” he said.

Noting that April marks 50 years of the launch of the Aryabhata Satellite, Modi said, “Today, when we look back and remember this journey of 50 years, we realise how far we have come. This flight of India’s dreams in space once commenced with just conviction.

Some young scientists with the passion to do something for the nation - they neither had the modern resources like today, nor the access to world technology as such. If at all they had anything, it was talent, dedication, hard work and the passion to do something for the country.”

“You must have seen pictures of our scientists carrying critical equipment themselves on bullock carts and bicycles. It is the result of that very dedication and spirit of service to the nation that so much has changed today,” he said.

Modi pointed out that India has become a global space power, pointing “We have created a record by launching 104 satellites simultaneously. We have become the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon.

India has launched the Mars Orbiter Mission and we have reached pretty close to the Sun through the Aditya - L1 Mission,” he said.