India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds After Air Base Attack

India’s army minister visited the Bhuj air base in Gujarat today. Yesterday, he was in Srinagar, where he met Indian soldiers.

Last week, the Pakistan army attacked the Bhuj air base.

Ceasefire Still On

After a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, there has been tension between India and Pakistan. But now, both countries have agreed to a ceasefire until May 18.

Top army officers (called DGMOs) from both sides will talk soon. They will check the border situation and try to keep peace.

India and Pakistan also said they want to build trust and slowly lower army alert near the border and Line of Control.

Operation Sindoor

On the night of May 7 and 8, India started Operation Sindoor. It was a strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-held Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack.

This led to fighting between both sides. Later, India and Pakistan agreed to stop all fighting on land, air, and sea. But Pakistan broke the ceasefire just hours after it began.