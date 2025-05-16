Live
- CEMS to train students and faculty in maritime
- Nara Lokesh lays stone for Renew Power Complex in Anantapur
- Along with studies, one should excel in sports: MLA
- Pokémon and Hip Hop collide on Amazon MX Player as Malaika Arora joins the beat in Realme Hip Hop India
- MLA Yasaswini appeals to CM for Rs 50 crore funds
- Won’t remain silent if farmers are attacked: Joggu Ramanna
- Will protect hardworking party activists: MLA Nagaraju
- Microsoft to Retire Bing Search APIs by August 11, Recommends AI Integration
- Sirala project nearing completion
- Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif Willing to Hold Talks with India, Sets Kashmir Condition
India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds After Air Base Attack
India’s Defence Minister visited Bhuj air base after a Pakistan attack. India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire until May 18.
India’s army minister visited the Bhuj air base in Gujarat today. Yesterday, he was in Srinagar, where he met Indian soldiers.
Last week, the Pakistan army attacked the Bhuj air base.
Ceasefire Still On
After a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, there has been tension between India and Pakistan. But now, both countries have agreed to a ceasefire until May 18.
Top army officers (called DGMOs) from both sides will talk soon. They will check the border situation and try to keep peace.
India and Pakistan also said they want to build trust and slowly lower army alert near the border and Line of Control.
Operation Sindoor
On the night of May 7 and 8, India started Operation Sindoor. It was a strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-held Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack.
This led to fighting between both sides. Later, India and Pakistan agreed to stop all fighting on land, air, and sea. But Pakistan broke the ceasefire just hours after it began.