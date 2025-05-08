  • Menu
India ready to retaliate resolutely if Pak…: Doval

New Delhi: Hours after Indian forces launched airstrikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, national security advisor Ajit Doval told his counterparts in several countries that New Delhi has no intent to escalate tensions but is prepared to “retaliate resolutely” if Islamabad does so.

Ajit Doval briefed his counterparts in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and Japan about India's missile strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also established contact with Russia and France.

"NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate," an official said. The conversations took place soon after India carried out Operation Sindoor at nine sites.

