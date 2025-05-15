India rejects Trump's claim on ceasefire

New Delhi: The Union government has rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that he helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in exchange for trade concessions, stating unequivocally that the "issue of trade did not come up" in any discussions between the two nations during the recent military escalation.

In response to media queries about Trump’s comments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that the Indian and US leadership were in touch during the tense standoff with Pakistan, but there was no conversation on trade."From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on May 10, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation."

"The issue of trade did not come up in any of the discussions," the MEA said in a statement. The remark came after Trump took credit for stopping a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan, saying his administration brokered a "full and immediate ceasefire" between the two countries. Trump claimed he offered to help the countries with trade, and said India and Pakistan were told they would get no trade with the US if they did not de-escalate.

On a question regarding the ceasefire and the role played by other countries, the MEA said, “The specific date, time, and wording of the understanding was worked out between the DGMOs of the two countries at their phone call on May 10, commencing at 3.35 pm. The Foreign Secretary had made a statement in this regard.”

The ministry added, “The request for this call was received by MEA from the Pakistani High Commission at 12.37 pm. The Pakistani side had initial difficulties connecting the hotline due to technical difficulties. The timing was then decided based on the availability of the Indian DGMO at 3.25 pm.”

Emphasising the military context behind the ceasefire, the MEA said, “You will, of course, appreciate that, early on May 10 morning, we had mounted an extremely effective attack on key Pakistan Air Force bases. That was the reason they were now willing to stop firing and military action. Let me be clear — it was the force of Indian arms that compelled Pakistan to stop its firing.”

Responding to questions on international involvement, the MEA stressed that India’s communication with other countries remained consistent.

“As regards conversations with other nations, the message from India was clear and consistent and exactly the same message that we were conveying from public platforms was the one conveyed in private conversations.”