India reports 187 new Covid cases, one death in past 24 hrs

New Delhi: India has logged 187 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, while one death was reported from Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll at 5,33,443, as per the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases further fell to 1,674, while until last week more than 2,000 active cases were recorded.

As of now, the total number of coronavirus cases in India, since the initial outbreak in January 2020, has reached 4,50,24,735.

According to INSACOG, 1,640 cases are of the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 in India, with Madhya Pradesh as the latest state reporting its presence.

JN.1 sub-variant is a descendent of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, with Kerala being the first state to report a case.

Maharashtra led with 477 cases, followed by Karnataka with 249, reflecting regional variations in sub-variant prevalence.

Currently, Andhra Pradesh leads with 219 cases of the variant. Kerala follows closely behind, registering 156 cases, while Gujarat reports 127 cases.

Other states reporting the variant include West Bengal with 96 cases, Goa with 90, and Tamil Nadu with 89 cases. Rajasthan has recorded 38 cases, Telangana 32, Chhattisgarh 25, and Delhi 21.

Uttar Pradesh reported nine cases, Haryana five, Odisha three, and Uttarakhand, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, and Nagaland one each.

Monitoring and further assessment of the situation are ongoing to address the spread of this sub-variant, the ministry said.

Recent genetic studies on coronavirus samples from January reveal that the JN.1 subvariant accounts for nearly all cases in the Maharashtra. INSACOG's data revealed that 239 Covid cases in December 2023, and 24 in November 2023, were identified with the presence of the JN.1 variant.

The overall recovery from Covid has reached over 4.4 crore individuals, reflecting a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent. The country has administered a total of 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines, as per the available data.