India-US leaders focus on progress as Modi and Trump back trade deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, took to X to post a pre-prepared statement in the early hours after Trump’s post, and said he was confident that on-going bilateral negotiations will “unlock the limitless potential of the India US trade agreement.”

India-US relations are strong, founded on trust and shared values: PM Modi. I'm confident that our trade accommodations will pave the way for unleashing the measureless eventuality of the India- US cooperation. Our brigades are working to conclude these conversations at the foremost. PM Modi expressed hope that discussions will go well as he said he was eager to interact with US President Donald Trump to carve out a “brighter and more prosperous future” for both the countries.

Senior officials in both India US economic ties that the Indian side, headed by Rajesh Agarwal, will be travelling to Washington to continue PM Modi Trump trade deal with their US counterparts. While the exact timing is yet to be nailed down, officials in both capitals are racing to get the process back on track at the highest level. The fact that the two leaders appear personally engaged in steering their teams to get a conclusive outcome on the long-awaited agreement is one key takeaway. President Trump also said on Wednesday that he looks forward to speaking to PM Modi in the coming weeks, an indication that lines up with other moves in preparation for the upcoming Quad Summit.

Following their high-level exchange on social media on September 6, President Trump on Wednesday reaffirmed Modi Trump relations by saying: “I am pleased to announce that India, and the US, are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, PM Modi, in the upcoming weeks.”

PM Modi is in New Delhi today, asking his negotiators to speed up the dialogue as both sides hint that a comprehensive trade agreement may be reached soon.