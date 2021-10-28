Indian Army Officer Holds New Guinness World Record For Ultra Cycling

Lieutenant Colonel Bharat Pannu set a new Guinness World Record for ultra-cycling by travelling India from west to east in the quickest time possible obicycle. The event began at 0715 hrs on October 17, 2021, in Koteshwar, Gujarat, and ended on October 26, 2021, in Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh, after covering a maximum distance of 3800 kilometres. The voyage took 9 days and included stops in Jaipur, Agra, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Siliguri, and Tezpur. Naresh Kumar set the previous record by cycling for 11 days and 21 hours.



However, the Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan in a crucial and momentous victory in December 1971, liberating East Pakistan and paving the way for the establishment of Bangladesh. The journey was scheduled as portion of the Indian Army's 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations commemorating the 1971 victory over Pakistan.

Facing the difficulties of heavy traffic, rain, and high temperatures, Lt Col Pannu and his squad maintained their spirit and commitment. They also disseminated leaflets on the voyage to raise awareness regarding the 50th anniversary of the 1971 War, dubbed 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh,' throughout the youth. A dietician, a bike mechanic, and a physiotherapist were among the group's six members.

He is a graduate of AIT in Pune and an active officer in charge in the Indian Army's Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME). He is a cycling enthusiast who holds two World Records in ultra-cycling, reported TimesNowNews.com.

Cycling is energising; it is a spiritual elixir. To try a Guinness World Record, one must not only be dedicated, but also smart and have a plan in place. Bharat Pannu attributes his ongoing drive to the Indian Army, which has assisted him in to the the Guinness Book of Records.