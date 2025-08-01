India’s 1st mobile phone call was between Sukh Ram and Jyoti Basu

New Delhi: It was exactly 30 years ago on 31st July 1995, when India’s first mobile call was made, marking a new chapter in the country’s communication history. The first call on 31 July 1995 was made between then Union Telecom minister Sukh Ram in Delhi to then Chief Minister of West Bengal Jyoti Basu in Kolkata.

Since then, over the last three decades, this journey has not only revolutionised communication but also redefined the country’s economic and social landscape.

It all started in 1991, when Dr Manmohan Singh, then Finance Minister, dismantled the government monopoly in the sector and invited private investments. The National Telecom Policy of 1994 was followed, and the Government issued tenders for mobile licences. This became the game changer for India’s telecom sector, which later became the poster boy of India’s economic reforms.

In 1997, following the Supreme Court directive, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) was constituted for dispute resolution and regulations of the Industry. Previously, the sector was regulated by the Department of Telecom, which was also a policy-maker, with conflicting interests for private players.