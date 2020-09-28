Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-2 to resume operations from Oct 1

New Delhi: Operations at the Terminal-2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here will recommence from October 1 after a gap of around six months.

Till now, only T-3 at the IGIA was operational for passenger travel.

"The resumption of operations at T-2 will be with 96 air traffic movements (48 departures and 48 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to 180 by the end of October," Delhi International Airport (DIAL) said in a statement.

"The terminal will resume operations with IndiGo's 2000 series flights and entire operations of GoAir in the initial phase. About 27 counters - 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - have been created to cater to the passengers of respective flights."

According to DIAL, the first flight scheduled from T-2 after reopening will be of Srinagar-bound Indigo aircraft that will depart at 6.25 am.

"To start with, all IndiGo flights with series 2000 (6E 2000 - 6E 2999) will operate from T-2," the statement said.

"These will cater to 20 destinations from T-2, including Ahmedabad, Amritsar , Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Cochin, Guwahati, Indore, Jammu, Lucknow, Chennai, Patna, Srinagar, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam among others."

In the next phase, from October 8, flights to 12 more destinations, includin g Mumbai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Goa, Hyderabad, Madurai, Jaipur, an d Nagpur, will start operating from T-2, DIAL said.

On its part, IndiGo which is currently operating more than 105 domestic flights from T-3 will be shifting some services to T-2.

"All the flights with call sign between 6E 2000 - 6E 2999 will be departing from and arriving at T-2 of IGI Airport, while the rest will operate from T-3," the airline said in a statement.

"The transfer process between these two terminals has been optimised to provide a seamless experience to the passengers. During this transition phase, IndiGo has taken measures to ensure passengers are informed at every stage while flying with 6E."

Earlier, commercial operations of domestic and international flights were suspended from March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

On May 25, T-3 began operations in a calibrated manner.