International Solar Alliance appointed Ashish Khanna as its third Director General

New Delhi: The seventh session of the ISA Assembly on Monday has appointed Ashish Khanna of the Republic of India as its third Director General. Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo of Ghana and Gosaye Mengistie Abayneh of Ethiopia were among the other contenders for office.

The Director General of ISA plays an important role in assisting the Assembly in pursuing the International Solar Alliance agenda. This includes assisting Member Countries in solving common issues and taking concerted efforts to increase the worldwide deployment of solar energy.

Ashish Khanna, Director General – Designate, ISA, expounding on his plans for expanding ISA’s reach and impact, said the focus has to shift from ‘what’ to ‘how’ as most countries are aware of what needs to be done, but require assistance in reaching those goals. He added that the Alliance will benefit from participating in international fora, where the motivation should be twofold: to explore collaborations, work together, and learn from each other's experiences. Moving forward, he said he looks forward to building on what is working well and grooming existing partnerships, and he stressed purity of intent and passion for results.”

The outgoing Director General, Ajay Mathur, wishing his successor luck, said, “As I step down from my role, I want to take a moment to warmly welcome Ashish Khanna to this incredible journey ahead. Serving in this position has been an honor, and I am confident you will bring unique energy, vision, and passion to this office and role. Your leadership will undoubtedly steer this alliance to new heights, building on the progress achieved while carving your legacy. The challenges ahead are great, but so are the opportunities. My simple advice is to trust your intuition, lean on the support around you, and know that you have the skills to make a lasting impact. I wish you the very best as you begin this new chapter.”

As part of the selection process, the three candidates presented to the ISA Member Country representatives, focusing on their vision for a solar energy-dominant world and the role of the Alliance.

Ajay Mathur, who has led the Alliance since 2021, will conclude his tenure on 14 March 2025. Under his leadership, the Alliance has achieved significant milestones, including a monumental rise in Member & Signatory Countries tallying at 103 and 17, respectively, the completion and launch of demonstration projects, and the successful identification of 50 start-ups with potential to dynamise their countries’ journey towards solar energy. His contributions have laid strong foundations to equal challenges that global solar deployment presents under the broad ambitions of investments – via the Global Solar Facility, infrastructure through setting up of solar demonstration projects, and indigenisation – via the STAR-Centres and other ISA programme-related training.

Speaking of his legacy, Mathur noted, “I would like to be remembered as the Director General who provided some degree of direction for the globalisation of solar energies while in office at the Alliance.”