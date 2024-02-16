  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

IT dept freezes bank accounts of Congress party ahead of polls

IT dept freezes bank accounts of Congress party ahead of polls
x
Highlights

Democracy has completely ended in India. All the accounts of the country's main opposition party have been frozen,” Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken said at a press conference.

New Delhi: Democracy has completely ended in India. All the accounts of the country's main opposition party have been frozen,” Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken said at a press conference.

This follows the freezing of Congress and Youth Congress by IT. PM said Congress was Modi Virodhi, Ghor Modi Virodh. and Congress keeps accusing Modi. They have only one agenda accuse a Modi.

Meanwhile Congress appealed against freezing of accounts by IT.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge felt hat freezing of the accounts of the country’s largest Opposition just ahead of polls is a deep assault on Indian democracy.

The Congress party on Friday alleged that four of its main bank accounts have been frozen by the Income Tax department on “flimsy grounds”.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X