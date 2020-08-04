Jabalpur woman's 28-year fast to end on Bhumi Pujan day

Jabalpur: On August 5, when the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place, an 81-year-old Urmila Chaturvedi, a resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, will break fast after 28 years. When the disputed structure was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992, she had given up eating pledging that she would consume food only when the Ram temple construction will take place.

Chaturvedi recounts that she was distressed by the violence that erupted after the disputed structure was demolished in Ayodhya and vowed she would have food only after the construction of the Ram temple with the consent of all stakeholders. Since December 6, 1992, she has been surviving on fruits and spends most of her time reciting Ramayana and chanting prayers.

Chaturvedi was happy on the day when the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the temple. She sent letters congratulating the Supreme Court judges who pronounced the verdict and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When Urmila Chaturvedi started fasting, she was 53 years old. Her relatives urged her to break the fast, but she was adamant.

Chaturvedi says she wishes to go to Ayodhya and take food only after seeking blessings from Lord Ram. The construction of the Ram temple is like a rebirth for her. She says that she will go to Ayodhya after the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for Ram temple is performed and after taking bath in Sarayu river, she would break her fast.

Family members have also said that they will go along with Chaturvedi to Ayodhya after 'Bhumi Pujan' is performed and would like to partake of good deeds, helping her fulfill the resolve after so many years.

On receiving information that Chaturvedi had not consumed food for the last 28 years, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "Lord Ram never disappoints his devotees whether she is mother Shabari of Treta Yuga or today's mother Urmila! Mother, Blessed is your reverence! The whole Bharatvarsh (country) salutes you! Jai Siyaram!"