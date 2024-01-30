Jaishankar discusses ongoing situation in West Asia with Israel

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz.

In a post on social media on Monday, the EAM shared: "Good to talk to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel_katz.

"Discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia. Spoke about India's views, assessments and interests in that regard. Agreed to stay in touch," he added.

The discussion between the two leaders comes days after Israel on January 26 called for continued efforts for shared growth and enduring friendship.

Mentioning the bond with India as "strong", Katz had called for continued efforts for "shared growth and enduring friendship."

Katz had posted on X, "Commemorating India's 75th Republic Day, I extend my respect to Dr SJaishankar and the people of India." Katz had also tagged the EAM in the post.

More than 100 days have passed since Israel declared war on Palestinian militant group Hamas in response to the October 7, 2023 attack on the country.