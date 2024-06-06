Jake Sullivan To Visit India As Biden Congratulates Modi On Historic Third Term

The White House announced that U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to visit India to discuss shared U.S.-India priorities with the newly re-elected government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is preparing to begin his third term.



Sullivan's visit was mentioned during a congratulatory call from President Joe Biden to PM Modi on Wednesday following his re-election.



“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India’s general election,” stated the White House readout of the call.



President Biden also praised the Indian electorate, noting that nearly 650 million people participated in the election.



The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and promoting a shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.



“The two leaders also discussed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s upcoming trip to New Delhi to engage the new government on shared US-India priorities, including a trusted, strategic technology partnership,” the White House added.



Sullivan’s exact travel dates have not been announced but are expected shortly after Modi's swearing-in ceremony.



In a separate statement, Senator Ben Cardin, Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, congratulated the Indian electorate for their participation, despite challenging weather conditions.



“The people of India have again demonstrated their commitment to the democratic process, casting their votes in spite of this year’s intense heatwaves,” he said.



Cardin emphasized the significance of the US-India partnership for regional and global prosperity and expressed his desire to strengthen this relationship, grounded in mutual respect, trust, and democratic values.



“As political leaders begin to form a new government, I reaffirm my support for the people of India in their continued efforts to strengthen justice, enhance transparent governance, and safeguard human rights,” Cardin said.



John Chambers, Chairman emeritus of Cisco, congratulated Modi on LinkedIn, reflecting on Modi’s bold vision for India and the successful Digital India initiative.



“When I reflect back on my first meeting with PM Modi, I recall being struck right away with his humble yet courageous spirit and also his bold vision for India. His Digital India initiative is one of the best I have ever seen, and recent major partnerships in defence, technology, and more are a clear indicator of the country’s growth trajectory,” Chambers noted.



Chambers expressed his confidence in India's future under Modi’s leadership, predicting that India will become the world's leading GDP and emphasizing the importance of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

