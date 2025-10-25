Jitan Ram Manjhi slams Tejashwi Yadav over job promise, terms it ‘impractical’

Patna: Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Tejashwi Yadav over his election promise to provide one government job to every household in Bihar, calling it "impractical" and "misleading."

Speaking to reporters in Patna after returning from Delhi on Saturday evening, Manjhi said, “These people are promising whatever comes to their mind, but such things are not practically possible. The people of Bihar know everything.”

Ahead of the election campaign, Tejashwi Yadav promised that if his government is formed in Bihar, one member of every household would get a government job.

He also assured that Jeevika Didis - women self-help group members - would be made permanent and their salaries would be fixed at Rs 30,000 per month and an additional Rs 2,000 for other allowances.

Manjhi further said, “Before 2005, when Tejashwi’s mother Rabri Devi and father Lalu Prasad Yadav were in power, Bihar saw no real progress. There was an atmosphere of fear and terror. When his parents did nothing for Bihar, what will their son do now?”

The Union MSME Minister asserted that the people of Bihar have already made up their minds and predicted a clear victory for the NDA government on 14th November.

Responding to RJD MLC Kari Sohaib’s recent statement that an RJD government would tear up all bills if RJD came to power after November 14 this year, Manjhi remarked, “We can also say that if our government comes, we will bring the moon down to Earth - but is that possible? No. The Grand Alliance leaders are making similar unrealistic claims.”

On Tejashwi Yadav’s allegation that two Gujaratis are running Bihar, Manjhi dismissed it as a delusion.

“Nitish Kumar is running Bihar. There is no more capable Chief Minister than him. He has provided excellent governance for two decades - improving electricity, roads, and law and order,” Manjhi said.



