J&K: Army soldier, Pakistani terrorist killed in Kupwara encounter
Srinagar: One Pakistani terrorist and an Indian army soldier were killed on Saturday in the exchange of fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
The Defence Ministry said in a statement: “Taking advantage of bad weather and poor visibility along the LoC in Machhal Sector, a group of two to three armed personnel crossed the LoC and fired on a forward Army post from close proximity."
“Alert troops responded vigorously and in the ensuing exchange of fire. One Pakistani intruder was killed," as per the statement, adding that weapons, ammunition and war-like supplies were also recovered.
“Identification and affiliation of this Pakistani national is being ascertained. During this intense fire exchange, two of our brave soldiers also suffered some grave injuries and were immediately evacuated to Base Hospital at Srinagar," according to the Ministry's statement.
“Unfortunately, one of these bravehearts has succumbed to his injuries. The other brave is responding well to treatment and care and is presently stable," it added.
Similar attempts have been made by infiltrators in the past, actively aided and abetted by Pakistan Army.
“Indian Army is firm in its resolve and commitment to maintain the sanctity of the Line of Control and defeat the nefarious and inimical designs of Pakistan,” the statement said.