J&K Muslim Conference's both factions declared unlawful associations

Just In
Highlights
A day after extending the ban on the local Jamaat-e-Islami, the Centre on Wednesday declared both factions of J&K Muslim Conference as unlawful associations.
Srinagar: A day after extending the ban on the local Jamaat-e-Islami, the Centre on Wednesday declared both factions of J&K Muslim Conference as unlawful associations.
In a post on X, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said: "Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.
"These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. PM @narendramodi Ji's government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences".
