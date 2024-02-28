J&K Muslim Conference's both factions declared unlawful associations

Srinagar: A day after extending the ban on the local Jamaat-e-Islami, the Centre on Wednesday declared both factions of J&K Muslim Conference as unlawful associations.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said: "Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.

"These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. PM @narendramodi Ji's government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences".