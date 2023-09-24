Joint poll panel to take views of parties, Law Commission

New Delhi: A high-level committee to explore the feasibility of conducting simultaneous elections, headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, held its first meeting here on Saturday and decided to invite political parties and the Law Commission to seek their views on holding synchronised polls in the country, a statement said. The government had, on September 2, notified the eight-member "high-level" panel to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.



Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari attended the meeting. Noted lawyer Harish Salve joined the meeting virtually. The Congress’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was not present in the meeting, the statement noted. After he was named in the committee, Chowdhury had written to Shah, “declining to serve on the committee”. “I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash,” Chowdhury had said in the letter.



Outlining the modalities of working of the committee, it decided to invite recognised national parties, parties having governments in states, those having their representatives in Parliament and other recognised state parties “for seeking suggestions or view points on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country”.