Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's 15-Year-Old Murder Case Ends In Convictions: A Tragic Night Remembered

On the fateful evening of September 30, 2008, Soumya Vishwanathan, a dedicated 25-year-old journalist working with Headlines Today, was wrapping up her responsibilities related to a breaking news event. Little did she know that this ordinary day would mark the tragic end of her life. Soumya had worked late at the Jhandewalan office and decided to head home to Vasant Kunj around 3:03 am. Unfortunately, this late-night journey would prove to be her last, as a sinister attempted robbery would cruelly cut her life short.



In a recent development, a Delhi court has delivered a verdict, convicting five individuals in the 15-year-old murder case. Among them, Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljit Malik, and Akshay Kumar were found guilty of both murder and robbery, while the fifth, Ajay Sethi, was found guilty of aiding the others.

The tragic events unfolded as Soumya drove back home, unknowingly overtaking a car occupied by Kapoor, Shukla, Kumar, and Malik, as reported by police investigators. These four men noticed that Soumya was alone in her car and decided to follow her, eventually attempting to intercept her vehicle. When she did not stop, Kapoor resorted to violence, firing a shot at her head with a homemade firearm. This fatal bullet struck Soumya, killing her instantly. Her car crashed against a divider on Nelson Mandela Marg, close to her residence.

The perpetrators initially fled the scene but returned 20 minutes later to check on the victim's condition. Upon seeing police presence, they made a hasty escape.

Around 3:45 am, a passerby cycling home noticed Soumya in the car with its headlights and engine still on. He stopped a couple of vehicles and alerted the authorities. Soumya was rushed to AIIMS, but sadly, she was declared dead. During the course of their investigation, the police discovered that Soumya had called her father around 3:15 am to inform him that she was on her way home. Tragically, within half an hour, she had lost her life.

Subsequently, her phone and wallet were found in the car, adding to the puzzle that the investigators were trying to piece together. The case was led by the police from Delhi South district, with HGS Dhaliwal in charge at the time, now the special commissioner of Delhi Police special cell. Reflecting on the case, he noted the absence of physical contact between the victim and her assailants, remarking that the fatal shot had been fired from a moving vehicle. The family was offered the option of a CBI investigation, but they chose to trust the Delhi Police, which ultimately brought the case to a conclusion.

The breakthrough in the Soumya Vishwanathan murder case came during the investigation of another woman's murder, Jigisha Ghosh, in 2009. Ravi Kapoor's arrest in connection with Ghosh's case led to the revelation of their involvement in Soumya's murder.

Yesterday's court ruling offers some semblance of closure for Soumya's grieving family. Rahul Kanwal, India Today News Director and a former colleague of Soumya, expressed his emotions during the verdict, recalling Soumya's unwavering commitment and hard work, and the profound impact of her gruesome murder on him.

Following the verdict, Soumya's parents, Madhavi Vishwanathan and MK Vishwanathan, fought back tears as they spoke to the media. Madhavi Vishwanathan expressed her desire for life sentences for the convicts, emphasizing that while they had lost their beloved daughter, this verdict should serve as a deterrent to others.