Justice not done, will move higher courts, say victims’ kin
Malegaon: The verdict of the trial court in the 2008 Malegaon blast was unacceptable and he will move even the Supreme Court to get justice if necessary, said the father of Farheen (10), the youngest victim of the tragedy, on Thursday.
"The court's judgement is wrong. We will go to the Supreme Court to seek justice," said 67-year-old Liyaqat Shaikh, showing a photograph of his daughter as he spoke to the media in Malegaon town of north Maharashtra.
