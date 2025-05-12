Live
Karachi Bakery Faces Protest Over Name Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Karachi Bakery in India faces protests over its name due to tensions with Pakistan. BJP workers demand a name change as they protest outside its stores in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.
As it is known, Karachi Bakery operates not only in Hyderabad but also in several cities across India. The bakery was established by a family that migrated from Pakistan to India during the Partition after independence. However, controversy has erupted over the bakery's name, which carries the name of a city in a hostile country, especially during a time of heightened tensions and conflict between India and Pakistan.
To provide some background, Karachi Bakery was founded in 1953 by a Sindhi businessman named Khanchand Ramnani. Even though the bakery’s management has repeatedly stated that it is 100% Indian, some people have continued to attack the business over its name. On Saturday, around 10 BJP workers staged a protest demanding that the bakery change its name, which has been in use for nearly 70 years. During the protest, they vandalized a name board at one of the bakery’s outlets.
In addition to Hyderabad, protesters also gathered in front of Karachi Bakery outlets in Visakhapatnam, demanding a change in the business name. They objected to the continued use of the name of a city from what they call an enemy country. In this context, BJP workers attacked a Karachi Bakery outlet in the Shamshabad area, chanting slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." A video of this incident has gone viral on social media.
Though the police tried to stop the protesters, visuals showing the name board being destroyed have widely circulated online. However, police confirmed that all bakery staff are safe and that there was no major property damage. They managed to reach the scene in time and bring the situation under control.
Meanwhile, the bakery owners have appealed for support, stating that the business has been running since their grandfather’s time. They have requested the government’s cooperation if a name change becomes necessary.