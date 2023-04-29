Karnataka polls: PM, Shah, Priyanka Gandhi to hold mega roadshows, address rallies

Bengaluru: As Karnataka is inching closer towards the May 10 Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are all set to hold mega roadshows and address rallies on Saturday.

As part of his two-day visit to the state, Modi will first tour Humnabad of Bidar district, and then head to Vijayapur after which he will reach Belagavi later in the afternoon.

He will reach Bengaluru by the evening and take part in the mega roadshow from NICE Road to Sumanahalli Junction.

The Prime Minister will spend the night at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

On Sunday, he is slated to address a huge public rally in Kolar and also visit Channapatna, where former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is contesting from and holding a mega public meeting.

Modi will later reach the historical Beluru town in Hassan district, the stronghold of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's family.

In the evening, he will be in Mysuru and hold a mega road show from Vidyapeetha circle to Bannimantap.

The state's ruling BJP government is relying heavily on Modi's visit and is planning to rope in some 2 lakh people for each public rally. In the north, his visit is expected to counter rebellion and keep the Lingayat vote bank intact for the party.

In the south, the BJP wants to consolidate its position and break the stronghold of the JD (S) and Congress in the districts of Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur.

Also on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also take up high-voltage campaigning in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

He will hold a roadshow in Madikeri city and ampaign with BJP workers in Udupi and Kapu.

Shah is expected to attend another roadshow in Byndoor constituency and address a mega public rally in Mangaluru in the evening.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi will arrive in Dharwad and hold a roadshow in Kundagol.

She will address a huge public rally in Navalgund near Dharwad and also take part in a public meeting at Dandeli in Haliyal, Uttara Kannada district.