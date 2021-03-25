Kashmir’s majestic tulip garden to open for public today

New Delhi: Asia's largest tulip garden, situated on the banks of the Dal Lake in Kashmir is all set to be thrown open to the public from Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared several photos of the majestic garden in the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains.

"Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom," he tweeted.





"Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Modi added. The garden is built on a beautiful terraced mountain slope.





Apart from tulips, other flowers like hyacinths and daffodils are also grown. Tulip garden in charge Shaiq Rasool said, "We are fully prepared for the opening of the garden. Early bloom is already there and, in few days, mid and late bloom of flowers will also be seen. We hope tourists will come in large numbers to see the garden. We have added 62 varieties this time."

He said that all Covid-19 precautions and necessary steps would be taken. Sanitiser machines and thermal scanning to check temperatures have been installed and no one would be allowed inside the garden without a mask.

He also added that social distancing would be strictly followed. The garden will be thrown open for the public after a gap of two years.