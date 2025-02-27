Kerala horror: Police records statement of 23-year-old accused

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Thursday recorded the statement of 23-year-old Affan who is the sole accused in the killing of four of his relatives and his 22-year-old girlfriend.

The police registered six cases against Affan under two police station limits where the crime took place in the capital city outskirts.

On Thursday, the police team visited the accused in the hospital and recorded his statement in the case related to the killing of his grandmother.

The police team was informed by the medical board treating Affan that he needs to remain in the hospital for a few more days. Following which the police team decided to bring the local magistrate to the hospital and record Affan’s statement.

Meanwhile, the doctors attending the mother of Affan -- who is recovering from the murder attempt -- informed the police that they will have to wait for a day to record her statement.

The police team, after the preliminary probe, said that the motive of the crime was the mounting debts accumulated by Affan’s family after his father’s business in Saudi Arabia ran into losses. The family had borrowed money from several people and the police decided to include all those in the case as witnesses who gave the money to the accused father.

On Monday, in a shocking incident, Affan, living in the capital city suburbs killed five people. However, after the gruesome incident, the accused took an auto rickshaw and surrendered before the police where he informed them that he has consumed poison.

Police immediately took him to the Medical College hospital here.

Among the murdered are the Affan’s 13-year-old brother; 22-year-old girlfriend, who was also brought to his home and murdered; his grandmother; his father’s sister and her husband Lateef.

Affan also brutally attacked his mother who was admitted to the Medical College hospital in a serious condition.

Police said that Affan’s father runs a spare parts shop abroad, which went into losses and he had borrowed money from several people.

With the business in serious trouble and after borrowing money those who borrowed the money started troubling Affan.



