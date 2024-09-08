Kerala HRC recommends banning shoots in government hospitals

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has called for a ban on shooting for films in government hospitals of the state.



Commission member V. K. Beena Kumari on Sunday issued an order recommending the state government avoid film shootings in government hospitals with 24-hour facilities including casualty management.

This is in light of the inconvenience caused to patients of Government Taluk Hospital, Angamaly, in connection with the shooting of a Fahad Faasil-starrer ‘Painkili’ at its emergency wing on July 4.

The State Human Rights panel had asked the District Medical Officer, Ernakulam, and the hospital superintendent to explain why permission was granted for the film's shooting at the emergency wing.

It was alleged that the lights at the wing were dimmed as part of the shooting.

Around 50 persons, including actors, were present. It was learnt that the shooting was held even while doctors were treating patients.

The commission had noted that space was limited in the emergency department. In a statement, Beena Kumari said: “A person who had come to the hospital with a critically ill patient could not enter the emergency department. No one was allowed through the main gate. The crew instructed patients and bystanders to keep quiet during filming. The shooting has been ongoing for two days.”

The State Human Rights Commission had then warned the superintendent of the hospital not to repeat such incidents. It also asked the Director of the health department to give necessary instructions to the superintendents of hospitals in the state in this regard.

The district health department had submitted a report before the Director of Health Services on the incident, pointing out that the functioning of the emergency wing was not affected due to the shooting.

The production team had also denied the allegations while claiming that the work was done as per rules.

Kerala Health Minister, Veena George also sought an explanation from the Director of Health Services regarding the incident.